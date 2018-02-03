MSNBC Repeats Lie That WH May Have Helped Write Memo (VIDEO)

On Friday, Frank Figliuzzi got creative with the truth on MSNBC’s Morning Joe when he repeated the now-disproven story that Devin Nunes would not answer whether the White House had played a role in crafting the FISA memo.

The narrative that Nunes had refused to deny that the memo had been crafted in collaboration with the White House first appeared in a Daily Beast article on Wednesday. The piece cited a transcript of the House Intelligence Committee’s closed-door meeting on Monday, in which Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) asked Nunes about the White House potentially having helped author his memo.

Initially, the article had falsely quoted Nunes as replying, “I’m not answering.” But an editor issued a retraction when the transcript leaked, which showed that Nunes had actually replied, “I would just answer, as far as I know, no.” The Daily Beast has since added the accurate quote to the article’s title. – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that President Donald Trump’s decision to release a controversial memo about potential abuses of surveillance law was a “bouquet” for “his friend Putin.”

Pelosi said the memo, authored by California Rep. Devin Nunes and other House Republicans, was nothing more than a “cynical attempt” to discredit the intelligence community and distract from an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign.

.@realDonaldTrump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing Nunes’ unredacted, classified memo. His decision undermines our national security and is a bouquet to his friend Putin. pic.twitter.com/kdUgIrCE6l — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 2, 2018

“Nunes’ partisan spin memo distorts highly classified intelligence in a cynical attempt to discredit our national intelligence and law enforcement agencies and the Special Counsel investigation,” the California Democrat said, referring to the investigation by former FBI Director Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“Releasing the memo is a desperate attempt to distract the American people from the truth about the Trump-Russia scandal,” she added. – READ MORE

The House Intelligence Committee’s declassified memo, released on Friday, reveals that a senior DOJ official’s relationship with the anti-Trump dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, and the extent of his wife’s opposition research for the firm into then-candidate Donald Trump, was concealed from the FISA court.

The memo confirms that then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was paid by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign through Fusion GPS, and Bruce Ohr’s relationship with Steele continued even after Steele was terminated from U.S. intelligence services.

The memo states:

During this same time period, Ohr’s wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump. Ohr later provided the FBI with all of his wife’s opposition research, paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS. The Ohrs’ relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS was inexplicably concealed from the FISC.

In December, Fox News reported that a co-founder of the opposition research firm acknowledged in a court document that his company hired Nellie Ohr to investigate Trump. – READ MORE

The FBI relied heavily on the dubious Steele dossier, as well as a Yahoo! News article based on the salacious document, to obtain a surveillance warrant against a Trump campaign adviser prior to the 2016 election, according to an explosive but controversial memo approved for release by the White House on Friday.

But the memo reveals that the FISA application “extensively” cited an Sept. 23, 2016 news article that was in effect planted by Fusion GPS.

That is significant because the article, written by veteran reporter Michael Isikoff, is itself based on the unverified dossier. Isikoff was among a small group of reporters who in September 2016 was briefed on the dossier by Steele and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

A private investigator who knows both Steele and Isikoff told The Daily Caller last year that the pair are good friends, having been fixtures of the Washington, D.C. journalism circuit for decades.

The FISA application made no mention of the link between the Isikoff article and the dossier. Instead, the article was treated as corroborating evidence for the dossier. The memo says that the FISA application “incorrectly assesse[d]” that the Isikoff article was based on information separate from the dossier. – READ MORE