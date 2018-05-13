MSNBC primetime programs spent just 30 seconds on American prisoners’ return from North Korea

MSNBC’s stable of primetime stars don’t seem to think three American prisoners being freed from captivity in North Korea is particularly newsworthy based on the minuscule amount of coverage they devoted to the story.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived at Andrews Air Force Base early Thursday with Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, who were immediately greeted by President Trump. But viewers who rely on MSNBC’s primetime coverage for their news would have barely known it happened at all.

MSNBC only spent 30 seconds covering the release of the hostages during primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET. The network’s most-watched program, “The Rachel Maddow Show,” didn’t cover it at all. Neither did “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.” The only time it was mentioned on the cable news channel during primetime was a quick 30-second mention when “All In” host Chris Hayes discussed the upcoming Singapore summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

While the hostages coming home was ignored, the liberal primetime lineup spent significant time covering the anniversary of Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey, Vice President Mike Pence saying it’s time to wrap up the Mueller probe, criticism of Trump’s judicial nominees and various segments related to Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti. O’Donnell also made sure to criticize Trump’s Indiana rally with a segment on what he “didn’t say.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1