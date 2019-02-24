MSNBC Panelist: Trump ‘Probably Not Happy’ With Idea Law Enforcement Foiled White Nationalist’s Planned Massacre (VIDEO)

An MSNBC panel laid into President Donald Trump’s muted response to the arrest of a white supremacist accused of planning a massacre, with one panelist saying Friday that Trump wasn’t happy with law enforcement for foiling the alleged attack.

Coast Guard lieutenant and self-proclaimed white nationalist Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested last week on drug and weapons possessions charges, and investigators said he planned the killings of prominent Democrats and media members with the hopes of starting a race war. Trump said the situation was “a shame” on Friday and would be getting a fuller briefing, but he denied his rhetoric encouraged Hasson.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele said his “glass was no longer half full,” saying he wasn’t surprised a self-proclaimed nationalist like Trump would fail to speak out against a white nationalist.

"These are his people," Steele said. "He's not going to thank law enforcement, because he's probably not happy about what law enforcement did."