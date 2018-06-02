MSNBC Panel Puts Negative Spin On Excellent May Job Numbers (VIDEO)

An MSNBC panel on Friday worked overtime to put a negative spin on the excellent May jobs report that showed better-than-expected job growth and low unemployment.

The jobs report showed that 223,000 jobs were added in May — more than economist predicted — and that unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent.

The MSNBC panel admitted that the numbers were great, but then quickly pivoted to criticize Trump for tweeting that he was “looking forward to seeing the employment numbers” before the report was released. – READ MORE

