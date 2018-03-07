MSNBC Panel: Fox News Viewers Will ‘Thankfully Die Off,’ Chicago Code for ‘Black’ (VIDEO)

On Sunday’s AM Joy, during a discussion of recent mass shootings and gun control, host Joy Reid set up frequent guest Kurt Bardella to cheer for the deaths of Fox News viewers as host Reid described the “world view” advanced by conservative media as being “crusty” and “creepy.”

The MSNBC host also fretted over the tendency of Republicans to bring up the high homicide rate in Chicago during discussions of gun control, with panel member Tiffany Cross of The Beat D.C. suggesting racism as she called “Chicago” a “euphemism for black.”

Reid turned to Cross and complained: “Every time you try to bring up the issue of mass shootings and preventing them, you get the reflexive ‘Chicago.'” After the AM Joy host complained that the guns used in the Parkland school shootings were “perfectly legally purchased,” Cross began her response: “I think with the Republican Party Chicago is their euphemism or subtext for ‘black,’ and we should just call that out for what it is.” – READ MORE

