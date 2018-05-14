MSNBC: Only ‘Not Honorable Military Veterans’ Like Trump (VIDEO)

Veterans who support President Trump are not honorable says @MalcolmNance. Hey Malcolm, GFY. pic.twitter.com/3E7wFiLMKI — nwsltr (@nwsltrMe) May 13, 2018

If you’re a military veteran and support President Donald Trump, you have no honor — at least according to one MSNBC commentator.

Terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance seemingly anointed himself the king of honor and announced Saturday that any veteran who stands with the president is dishonorable.

“These military people love him, alright? And I’m going to just come right out and say it — not honorable military veterans,” Nance said, according to Breitbart News.

The MSNBC talking head was referring to comments Trump made more than two years ago, when he questioned whether Sen. John McCain was a hero for being shot down and taken prisoner during the Vietnam War.

“(B)ecause an honorable military veteran, if they had heard this story, would have said, ‘You know what, there’s a line,’” Nance said, essentially speaking for all veterans. – READ MORE

