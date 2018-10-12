MSNBC Host Suggests Saudis Are Bribing Trump So They Can Assassinate Critics

MSNBC host Chris Hayes suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was being secretly bribed by Saudi Arabia in exchange for allowing them to get away with murdering their critics.

“Would be nice to definitively rule out that the Saudis are paying the president massive bribes in exchange for tacit approval for murdering critics!” Hayes tweeted.

Would be nice to definitively rule out that the Saudis are paying the president massive bribes in exchange for tacit approval for murdering critics! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 11, 2018

“And it would be easy to do: give Americans some actual transparency into the president’s personal and Trump Org finances,” Hayes added. – READ MORE

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday said he plans to introduce a bill this week to cut off all military aid to Saudi Arabia until missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is returned alive.

Turkish officials believe Khashoggi vanished Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and was dismembered. A team of 15 Saudis flew into the country the day of his disappearance and are suspected of playing a role.

“To me, this is just one more reason why we should be very suspect about selling arms to the Saudis,” Paul told Shannon Bream, host of ‘Fox News @ Night.’ “If they have the ability and also the audacity to go into another country and kill a journalist, these aren’t the kind of people maybe that we want to be selling arms to.”

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is demanding answers from the “highest levels” of the Saudi Arabian government, but he told Fox News that it was too early to commit to “what recourse we would take,” if it turns out Saudi Arabia was involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance. – READ MORE