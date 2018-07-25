True Pundit

MSNBC Host Says Some Reporters From Right-Leaning Outlets Are Not Real Journalists: ‘Don’t Use That Term’

While discussing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, MSNBC host Katy Tur pushed back when MSNBC correspondent Ken Dilanian described some reporters from the Daily Caller and Fox News as journalists.

“There’s a whole amen chorus out there that is arguing with Donald Trump and that’s what’s fueling this,” Dilanian said. “It isn’t just Trump and his tweets, it’s Fox News, it’s the Daily Caller website. There’s a whole cadre of journalists who are essentially making this argument…”

“Don’t use that term. They’re not journalists if they’re doing that,” Tur interjected.

“That’s a great point, because the facts as you’ve just laid out very compellingly, don’t comport with this at all,” Dilanian agreed.- READ MORE

