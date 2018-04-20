View our Privacy Policy

MSNBC Host: Paul Ryan Was More Ineffective than Slave-Owning House Speakers

O’Donnell said that Ryan had no soul, could not oppose Trumpism at its worst, and was more ineffective than disgraced “pedophile” Dennis Hastert and slave-owning Speakers in the pre-Civil War era:

But Paul Ryan looked into his political soul and found nothing. Nothing but weakness and subservience when faced with a President Donald Trump and rampant Trumpism in the House of Representatives. Paul Ryan is not even close to being the worst person who has been Speaker of the House. Pedophile Dennis Hastert served eight years as the Republican Speaker of the House, only to be revealed in his retirement to be a criminal. And before the Civil War, of course, we had slave-owning Speakers of the House. But they were all more effective in their job as speaker than Paul Ryan. – READ MORE

