MSNBC Host on Tara Reade Accusation: ‘The Right Is Running a Smear Campaign Against Joe Biden’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday that calls to investigate the sexual assault accusation against Joe Biden are a “smear campaign” orchestrated by the political right.

“The right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized,” Wallace said. “The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden. The right wants to create some sort of equal playing field on which Donald Trump’s nearly two dozen accusers sort of have some company on the other side.”

Reade’s accusation is receiving significant attention across the political and media spectrum. The story came to light in March, when Reade told progressive podcaster Katie Halper that Biden penetrated her with his fingers in a congressional hallway in 1993. Additional reporting from The Intercept and Business Insider—neither of which is a conservative publication—showed that Reade told others she was mistreated by Biden in the 1990s. New York Times media columnist Ben Smith called out television outlets for not booking Reade for interviews and pressed his own newspaper’s executive editor about why the paper waited nearly three weeks to report on her claim. Biden has denied the charge, telling Morning Joe Friday that the incident Reade alleges “never, never happened.” – READ MORE

