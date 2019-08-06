MSNBC Host: Mass Shooting May Be Chance For Beto (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle and contributor Maria Teresa Kumar speculated that the El Paso mass shooting could be politically advantageous for presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke during an exchange on MSNBC Tuesday morning.

“Maria, Beto has said he is running in the name of decency and democracy. As bad as this may sound, could this moment be a chance for Beto to gain some momentum?” Ruhle asked.

"I think so. When you look at who the president is most afraid of, you often hear within inner circles that Beto is the one that concerns him," Teresa Kumar responded. "It's not only because he was able to capture the imagination of progressive Texas. He got over 500,000 Republicans to vote for him and he got a lot of independents to vote for him."