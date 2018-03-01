MSNBC Host Just Declared You Have No Second Amendment Right to Own AR-15 Rifle (VIDEO)

Americans have the legal right to bear arms, except when it comes to the controversial AR-15, according to one MSNBC host.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber went on air claiming that there was no Second Amendment protection for AR-15s or assault-style weapons and continued on to claim that there has never been a Supreme Court ruling concerning that specific type of gun.

“Congress may legally ban those weapons without touching the Second Amendment,” said Melber. “That’s a legal fact.”

However, Melber seems to be confused on a few aspects of the issue. – READ MORE

