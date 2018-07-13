MSNBC Host Joy Reid’s Ratings In Freefall After Blog ‘Hacking’ Controversy

MSNBC Host Joy Reid has lost more than 20% of her audience in the weeks following her “blog hacking” scandal.

Since the scandal broke, Reid’s audience has fallen from an average of 1.113 million total viewers per week, to 876,000 total viewers, a decline of about 20%. Her pull in her target demographic has fallen by more than a third, from around 238,000 viewers per week to just 175,000 viewers per week.

While the drop may not be entirely the result of Reid’s controversy, Contemptor, which measures and records television audiences, says the correlation is hard to miss. Reid’s audience began to drop off in the weeks following her “apology,” and the drop gained speed once Reid began concocting her conspiracy theories. – READ MORE

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s old blog is a bottomless goldmine of material and recently, Twitter archaeologists made this find showing that Reid wasn’t exactly down with the #MeToo movement back in 2011.

Political sex scandals: why don't we blame the women, too? http://t.co/xA0Vmss #weinergate — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 14, 2011

Yes, why don’t we blame the women, too? We might never know, because the link to her piece on #Weinergate at reidreport.com is dead — unlike her career at MSNBC, which seems to be able to survive anything.- READ MORE

