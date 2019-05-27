MSNBC Host Incorrectly Claims Trump Tweeted Slowed-Down Video of Pelosi

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace incorrectly claimed President Donald Trump tweeted a video of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) which had been edited to slow the pace of her speech.

During a segment on her show Deadline: White House on Friday, Wallace expressed outrage that Trump would stoop to the level of tweeting out a doctored video of Pelosi, even though her accusation was false.

“The political war of words between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi has deteriorated to a level beneath words, comprehensible words at least. That’s why we’re going to do something different here to make sure you understand just how low the president has stooped in his efforts to smear the speaker of the House. We believe that transparency is the best disinfectant for dirty politics, so we’re going to break down what the president of the United States did to the speaker of the House when he shared a doctored video of her with his millions of Twitter followers,” Wallace said.

Wallace then said she would not show the video Trump allegedly tweeted. In reality, videos of Pelosi that were edited to slow down her speech were not promoted by Trump, although people who aren't in his administration did spread them across social media.


