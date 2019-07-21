MSNBC Host: ‘Every Single Playbook’ from Trump Suggests Another Holocaust Coming (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Donny Deutsch went on a lengthy rant against President Donald Trump and his white supporters Wednesday, suggesting that another Holocaust was in the making under his leadership.

Deutsch, who hosts Saturday Night Politics, was fired up over the fallout from Trump’s widely criticized tweets telling four minority Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to their countries of origin and fix their governments; three of the congresswomen were born in the United States.

“Enough is enough, and I want to talk to the white people out there. OK? I want to talk to wealthy, white people, because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions when I’ve talked to friends, people I know. He’s good for the economy, he’s good for the economy, they’re all jerks, anyway,” Deutsch said on Deadline: White House in a mocking voice.

Deutsch said "shame on" anyone who wasn't poor and supporting Trump.