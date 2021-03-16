MSNBC host demands FBI HQ be renamed after Stacey Abrams to scrub legacy of ‘racist tyrant’ J. Edgar Hoover

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross suggested Saturday the time has come for the building housing the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to undergo a name change.

Instead of honoring J. Edgar Hoover, the first FBI director for whom the FBI’s headquarters is named, Cross said the FBI should honor a real American hero: Stacey Abrams.

MSNBC’s @TiffanyDCross proposes renaming the FBI’s headquarters “The Stacey Abrams Building.”: “If one woman could swear off against a whole system who tried to suppress, oppress, and depress the descendants of the people who built this country, for free.” pic.twitter.com/2YVh6k3D83 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 14, 2021

Speaking on her show “The Cross Connection” Saturday, Cross said Hoover’s namesake should be removed from the FBI building because of his gross abuses of power, most of which surfaced after Hoover’s death in 1972.

“Changing the name of our premier law enforcement agency so that it doesn’t honor a racist tyrant who trampled civil liberties, I don’t know, seems like a pretty logical step to me,” Cross said. – READ MORE

