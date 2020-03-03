MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies

MSNBC star Chris Matthews shocked his colleagues and viewers Monday night by announcing that he was stepping down as host of the cable news channel’s primetime staple, “Hardball,” effective immediately.

“Let me start with my headline tonight: I’m retiring. This is the last ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC,” Matthews announced at the top of his show. “And obviously, this isn’t for the lack of interest in politics. As you can tell, I loved every minute of my 20 years as host of ‘Hardball.’ Every morning I read the papers and I’m gung-ho to get to work. Not many people have had this privilege. I loved working with my producers and our discussions we’d have on how we report the news. And I love having this connection with you, the people who watch.”

He continued, “After conversations with NBC, I decided tonight will be my last ‘Hardball.’ So let me tell you why. The younger generations out there are ready to take the reins. We see them in politics, in the media, and fighting for their causes.”

Matthews spoke with NBC management and the decision was made to accelerate his looming retirement after a series of recent controversies, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

During his remarks, the longtime MSNBC host then referenced renewed claims of sexual harassment against him by a journalist who previously appeared on his show.

“Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay were not okay, not then and certainly not today. And for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry,” said Matthews, who went on to say that he was “very proud” of the work he had done on his show and that he will “continue” to write and talk about politics.

“And for those of you who have gotten into the habit of watching ‘Hardball’ every night, I hope you’re going to miss me because I’m going to miss you,” Matthews concluded. “But remember Humphrey Bogart in ‘Casablanca’: We’ll always have Hardball. So let’s not say goodbye, but until we meet again.” – READ MORE

