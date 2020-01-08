MSNBC Host Celebrates Iranian Attacks On American Troops

On Tuesday night, the Pentagon confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq from inside Iran, hitting at least two Iraqi military bases at Al-Assad and Irbil, which host U.S. military and coalition personnel.
In the midst of the attacks, left-wing MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell celebrated the hits from Iran apparently as a strike against President Donald Trump.
“Trump wagged the dog. Now the dog is wagging Trump,” the host boasted via Twitter.
Trump wagged the dog.
Now the dog is wagging Trump.
— Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 8, 2020
O’Donnell went on to claim that Trump is “speechless” over the attacks from Iran.
"These threats of war crimes & mass murder by Iran make this the most dangerous night in history of American military in the Middle East and the President of the United States has no idea what to say. White House says Trump won't make a statement," said the MSNBC employee. "He's literally speechless."