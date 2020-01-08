MSNBC Host Celebrates Iranian Attacks On American Troops

On Tuesday night, the Pentagon confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq from inside Iran, hitting at least two Iraqi military bases at Al-Assad and Irbil, which host U.S. military and coalition personnel.

In the midst of the attacks, left-wing MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell celebrated the hits from Iran apparently as a strike against President Donald Trump.

“Trump wagged the dog. Now the dog is wagging Trump,” the host boasted via Twitter.