MSNBC GUEST THAT MADE INSENSITIVE COMMENTS ABOUT MOLLIE TIBBETTS DELETES TWITTER

The MSNBC guest who made insensitive comments about the murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts apologized and then deleted her Twitter account.

Fordham University professor and MSNBC guest Christina Greer downplayed the significance of Tibbetts’ death on Tuesday, calling Tibbetts just “a girl in Iowa” who “Fox News is talking about.”

Twitter did not respond kindly to Greer’s half-apology and her tweet received nearly 3,000 responses.

Now, searches for Greer’s Twitter handle are met with an error: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” Greer appears to have deleted her account entirely after the intense backlash for her comments about Tibbetts.- READ MORE

Cnn Host Chris Cuomo Wondered Wednesday Whether Americans Outraged Over The Death Of Mollie Tibbetts Would Be As Upset If The Alleged Killer Was A White American Instead Of An Illegal Alien.

In reference to Tibbetts’s death and other murders by illegal aliens, Chris Cuomo asked, “I wonder if these sympathizers would be as full-throated about these tragedies if the killers were white citizens, if the victims were not young white women. If that were the case, would we see a video like this from Trump today?”

He then played a clip of President Donald Trump talking about Tibbetts’s death.

“Mollie Tibbetts was an incredible young woman who was permanently separated from her family,” Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday. “A person came in, from Mexico, illegally, and killed her. We need the wall, we need our immigration laws changed.”

“Permanently separated. It’s as obvious as it is offensive,” Cuomo retorted. “So he cares about Mollie Tibbetts more than people who don’t believe in separating kids from parents? Or treating undocumented immigrants like dogs? Please. What that tells you, that even in this moment, talking about Mollie Tibbetts, he still has to play to political advantage,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE