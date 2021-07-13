MSNBC guest suggested ‘anti-vaxxer’ movement is white supremacy targeting communities of color

A guest on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection” claimed “anti-vaxxers” are actually white supremacists targeting communities of color so they can remain vulnerable to COVID-19.

On Saturday, anchor Tiffany Cross, spoke with Dr. Chris Pernell on the recent push for more vaccinations among United States citizens. In particular, Cross recognized that various African American communities appear to be reluctant to get vaccinated even now.

“There is still so many conspiracy theories out there. And I’m increasingly disconcerted by some of the people who are sharing these,” Cross explained. “Big Boi, from Outkast just shared a video from an older black woman saying, don’t get the vaccine. The Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, was at a barbershop in Chicago, and someone said to him, ain’t nothing going to make me take that unless my life is on the line.”

Despite this, Pernell implied that the reluctance in African American communities to take the vaccine is actually an example of “white supremacy” in action.

“I actually see that as another example of the proliferation of white supremacy. Because in particular, they are targeting communities of color,” Pernell stated. “And they are targeting the historical injustices, the atrocity, that communities of color have experienced, as a way to play on their vulnerabilities. You have people who have questions. You have people unfortunately who have become susceptible to the conspiracy theories.”- READ MORE

