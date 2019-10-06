MSNBC Guest Shares Theory on How Pelosi Can Become President (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An MSNBC guest speculated Saturday that impeachment could be used to make Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) president.

MSBNC guest Jill Wine-Banks, who was a prosecutor during the Watergate scandal, said on Saturday’s AM Joy that a deal could be made with President Donald Trump to make Pelosi president if he is removed from office. According to Wine-Banks, the process would involve first removing Vice President Mike Pence from power.

"You could impeach Pence first. The problem is that Donald Trump then has to name his replacement," Wine-Banks said. "But I think that maybe a deal could be struck where he was told, if you don't make a replacement, then Nancy Pelosi does become president."