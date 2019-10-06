MSNBC Guest Shares Theory on How Pelosi Can Become President (VIDEO)

An MSNBC guest speculated Saturday that impeachment could be used to make Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) president.
MSBNC guest Jill Wine-Banks, who was a prosecutor during the Watergate scandal, said on Saturday’s AM Joy that a deal could be made with President Donald Trump to make Pelosi president if he is removed from office. According to Wine-Banks, the process would involve first removing Vice President Mike Pence from power.
“You could impeach Pence first. The problem is that Donald Trump then has to name his replacement,” Wine-Banks said. “But I think that maybe a deal could be struck where he was told, if you don’t make a replacement, then Nancy Pelosi does become president.” – READ MORE