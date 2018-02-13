MSNBC Guest Labels White Evangelical America as Supporters of Pedophilia and Molestation (VIDEO)

A guest on MSNBC said white evangelical Americans are nothing more than supporters of pedophilia and molestation.

During an interview Saturday on MSNBC with host Joy Reid, author and former evangelical-turned-liberal commentator Frank Schaeffer went on a vile diatribe about white Christians in America.

As noted by The Daily Caller, Schaeffer was asked about two White House staffers resigning late last week amid allegations of domestic violence.

After Reid detailed Trump’s tweet and the two staffers stepping down, Schaeffer labelled “white evangelical America” as “solid bedrock supporters” of molesters and pedophiles. The fact that neither of the two staffers were accused of pedophilia or molestation was, apparently, irrelevant. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An MSNBC commentator declared President Donald Trump the “commander-in-chief of rape culture” after an aide was disgraced and resigned following sexual misconduct allegations from his previous wives.

As FoxNews.com reported:

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter could be leaving the Trump administration as early as Thursday, a source told Fox News, amid questions over the internal handling of domestic abuse allegations against him.

Porter, who denies the allegations, announced his resignation on Wednesday and had been expected to stay on for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition. But with photos circulating showing one of his two ex-wives with what appears to be a black eye, the departure could be moved up.

New York University Visiting Scholar Anand Giridharadas said America is in the midst of “a rape culture presidency.” – READ MORE