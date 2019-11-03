MSNBC Guest: Katie Hill’s Double Standard Claim ‘A Little Bit Strained’ (VIDEO)

Time reporter Charlotte Alter on Friday said former representative Katie Hill’s (D., Calif.) claim that a “double standard” forced her out of Congress is “a little bit strained.”

“Certainly a male staffer who is having an affair with a female subordinate would not be afforded the same sympathy she’s been afforded,” Alter said on MSNBC Live.

Alter noted that Hill’s sex scandal, which arose after the conservative website RedState published compromising photos of Hill with a female campaign staffer, also differed from previous high-profile sex scandals because no one involved with Hill complained of “abuse” or “harassment” beforehand. – READ MORE