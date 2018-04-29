Politics TV
MSNBC Guest Claims Mike Pence Would Put Gay People In ‘Concentration Camps’ If He Became President (VIDEO)
Brandon Wolf, vice president of the “Dru Project,” appeared on MSNBC Saturday and baselessly claimed that Vice President Mike Pence wants to put gay people in “concentration camps.”
“We have homophobic psychopaths running the United States government today,” Wolf said.
“We have a secretary of state, as was mentioned, that believes that gay people are sinners based on who they are. If Mike Pence, God bless him, ended up in the White House, sitting behind that desk in the Oval Office, he would have us all in concentration camps hoping to pray away the gay.” – READ MORE
