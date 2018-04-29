MSNBC Guest Claims Mike Pence Would Put Gay People In ‘Concentration Camps’ If He Became President (VIDEO)

Brandon Wolf, vice president of the “Dru Project,” appeared on MSNBC Saturday and baselessly claimed that Vice President Mike Pence wants to put gay people in “concentration camps.”

“We have homophobic psychopaths running the United States government today,” Wolf said.

“We have a secretary of state, as was mentioned, that believes that gay people are sinners based on who they are. If Mike Pence, God bless him, ended up in the White House, sitting behind that desk in the Oval Office, he would have us all in concentration camps hoping to pray away the gay.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1