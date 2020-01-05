MSNBC Guest: America Is ‘Pretty Murderous’ Compared to Iran (VIDEO)

Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs said Friday that the United States should not push for regime change in Iran because of America’s “murderous” history.

MSNBC host Katy Tur asked if there was a peaceful way the United States could help Iranians overthrow the murderous regime that’s ruled them for decades, but Sachs rejected her premise.

"I wouldn't put it that way because we're pretty murderous also," Sachs said. "We've launched more wars than any other country in modern times. We've launched war after war after war. So I don't think it's really our business to change the regime."