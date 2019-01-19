MSNBC Fulminates Over Trump’s Travel Move: ‘Sophomoric’ ‘Power Play’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson and Ali Velshi on Thursday fulminated over Donald Trump’s move to stop Nancy Pelosi from going on her international trip, deriding it as a “sophomoric” “power play.” After insisting how common these congressional delegations visits are, Jackson complained, “What is unusual is what appears to be this tit for tat.”

Regarding the President's claim that this move was made so that both could be in Washington to negotiate, Jackson scoffed, "Let's call that for what it is. That's White House spin. Of course this is a power play."