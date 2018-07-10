MSNBC Floats Conspiracy That Republicans Ignored Election-Meddling Concerns While In Russia

Last week a group of Republican legislators traveled to Russia to meet with lawmakers on a host of issues. But if one was to watch MSNBC – specifically, Rachel Maddow’s program – they would walk away thinking the Republicans didn’t bring up election meddling or Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

On July 3, Maddow used her eponymous program, which is second only to Sean Hannity in number of average viewers, to falsely suggest the GOP lawmakers didn’t even bring up these hot-button topics during their four-hour meeting with Russian lawmakers.

“[Russian parliament] has also been bragging about how the Americans haven’t raised any real complaints at all; not on Crimea, not on them messing with the election … uh, it’s been awesome,” Maddow said. “That is not how these things usually go.”

Maddow then brought on a guest, former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, to agree with her that it was “disappointing” that the GOP delegation didn’t discuss tough issues with Russian lawmakers.

On Maddow’s MSNBC blog, Steve Benen published a piece two days later making the same claim, and included two paragraphs from a Washington Post article that quoted Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), who attended the meeting, as saying: “I’m not here today to accuse Russia of this or that or so forth.” From that quote, Benen made the claim that Republicans didn’t discuss Russia’s election meddling or its invasion of Crimea. – READ MORE

In the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, CNN ran a piece attributing the rise in pro-gun and pro-NRA tweets to Russian bots. And when everyone was waiting for the Nunes memo to become public? Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff demanded to know if Russian bots were pushing the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag.

Now, the same mysterious “bipartisan” group that linked those pro-Second Amendment tweets to Russia has both HuffPost and Salon convinced that the #WalkAway hashtag — encouraging fed-up Democrats to leave the party as it moves further and further left toward the edge of the cliff — is also a Kremlin operation.

If you’d like to read a pretty solid takedown of Hamilton 68, the so-called bipartisan site set up to track Russian social media activity — Twitchy posted Glenn Greenwald’s analysis back in February. Otherwise, just blame the Russians for stirring up another hashtag campaign. – READ MORE

