True Pundit

Politics

MSNBC Enlists Joy Reid, Al Sharpton to Discuss Race — Even CNN Analyst Sees How ‘Utterly Ironic’ It Is

Posted on by
Share:

One CNN law enforcement analyst was up in arms Tuesday, just hours before MSNBC hosted a town hall discussion on race with the Rev. Al Sharpton and network anchor Joy Reid, both of whom have faced criticism for their incendiary remarks.

“Just thinking … why not invite Mel Gibson?” he added in a subsequent tweet, referencing Gibson’s history of anti-Semitic comments. “I mean, as long as Leftist bigots and racial-arsonists can lecture on tolerance and inclusion, why not invite ol’ Mel?”

In April, old blog posts Reid is accused of penning were unearthed, revealing comments critics have described as “homophobic.” In the old writings, the MSNBC host — who said she does “not believe” she authored them — criticized gay people and same-sex marriage.

As for Sharpton, in 1992, the civil rights leader mocked those who talked about “offing the pigs” and “crackers” but failed to follow through on their promises. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

MSNBC Enlists Joy Reid, Al Sharpton to Discuss Race — Even CNN Analyst Sees How 'Utterly Ironic' It Is
MSNBC Enlists Joy Reid, Al Sharpton to Discuss Race — Even CNN Analyst Sees How 'Utterly Ironic' It Is

“Let that sink in for a moment.”

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: