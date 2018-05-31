MSNBC Enlists Joy Reid, Al Sharpton to Discuss Race — Even CNN Analyst Sees How ‘Utterly Ironic’ It Is

One CNN law enforcement analyst was up in arms Tuesday, just hours before MSNBC hosted a town hall discussion on race with the Rev. Al Sharpton and network anchor Joy Reid, both of whom have faced criticism for their incendiary remarks.

Wow. How utterly ironic.@JoyAnnReid and @TheRevAl lecturing on racism, and presumably, homophobia, as well. Let that sink in for a moment. That’s rich … https://t.co/R9tRvWbvD5 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 29, 2018

“Just thinking … why not invite Mel Gibson?” he added in a subsequent tweet, referencing Gibson’s history of anti-Semitic comments. “I mean, as long as Leftist bigots and racial-arsonists can lecture on tolerance and inclusion, why not invite ol’ Mel?”

In April, old blog posts Reid is accused of penning were unearthed, revealing comments critics have described as “homophobic.” In the old writings, the MSNBC host — who said she does “not believe” she authored them — criticized gay people and same-sex marriage.

As for Sharpton, in 1992, the civil rights leader mocked those who talked about “offing the pigs” and “crackers” but failed to follow through on their promises. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1