MSNBC Claims National Zoo Could Lose Pandas Due To Trade War With China. There Is No Evidence To Support This.

On Thursday, the network ran a segment claiming the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. “could lose pandas over Trump’s trade war.” The 1 minute, 40 second segment offered exactly zero evidence that this was anything other than a completely made up fear from MSNBC.

“The president’s trade war with China could soon cost the National Zoo in D.C. its most beloved attraction,” said Ayman Mohyeldin, filling in for Katy Tur. “As tensions rise between the U.S. and China over trade, the pandas that thousands flock to see eat bamboo and tumble down their habit could be sent to China, which technically owns them. The vulnerable species is only on loan here in the U.S.”

As Mohyeldin reported, the 20-year lease on Bei Bei’s parents is up in 2020. “The zoo says it has not started discussions with China about the lease but are confident that they will reach an agreement or deal of sorts,” the host said.

Right there Mohyeldin gives away that this story has no basis in reality. Neither China nor the U.S. has suggested this is an actual possibility, yet MSNBC ran with the story anyway just to get people angered at President Donald Trump and his trade war with China.