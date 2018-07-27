MSNBC Caught Faking News: Falsely Claims WH Rigged Helsinki Video

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow opened her show Tuesday with what she thought was another devastating scandal for the White House.

According to her expert analysis, President Donald Trump’s administration edited out a question from a Reuters journalist asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Trump to win the 2016 election during their meeting on July 16 in Helsinki.

“We can report tonight that the White House video of that exchange has also skilfully cut out that question from the Reuters reporter as if it didn’t happen,” Maddow said.

White House edits video to remove question about whether Putin wanted Trump to win. pic.twitter.com/ExlsHNlgF8 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 25, 2018

Maddow also claimed the White House nefariously edited out the question from the official transcript.

Except, as The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump pointed out, the media’s independent transcripts also don’t include the reporter asking “President Putin, did you want President Trump to win the election?”

The omission has nothing to do with a conspiracy on the part of the Trump administration, but rather a change “between the feed from the reporters and the feed from the translator,” as Bump noted. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump is almost certainly a traitor and is being controlled by Russia … at least that’s what the media and the president’s liberal opponents have been implying.

Short memories seem to be rampant among Democrats. On Thursday, Trump gave them a wake-up call by tweeting a 2010 video from none other than Hillary Clinton.

Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic! pic.twitter.com/kSX3ROI4QG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

“Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic!” the president posted.

The eight-year-old video came from an interview that Clinton gave with First Channel Television, which according to Townhall is partially owned by the Russian government.

In the remarkably Trump-sounding interview, Clinton sounded downright friendly to Russia, and declared that a “strong Russia” would be a good thing for America and our allies. – READ MORE

