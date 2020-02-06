MSNBC Anchor Says Netanyahu is One of the World’s ‘Bad Guys,’ Puts Jewish Leader in List With Putin (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Chris Matthews said Israel’s longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the world’s “bad guys,” lumping him in with brutal dictators such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Erdoğan.

Matthews observed during his Tuesday night show that President Donald Trump likes “bad guys” on the world stage more than world leaders Matthews views as good, such as French president Emanuel Macron.

“He does seem to be a guy who doesn’t like the good guys of the world, he seems to like the bad guys,” Matthews said. “He doesn’t like Macron, or Justin Trudeau, or the chancellor of Germany—they’re all too regular for him—he likes the bad guys, he wants to be one of them.” – READ MORE