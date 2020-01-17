MSNBC Anchor: ‘Bleak’ Future for Children, Grandchildren of Trump’s Defenders (VIDEO)

Morning Joe co-anchor Joe Scarborough said on Thursday that history “will be bleak” for the children and grandchildren of President Donald Trump’s defenders.

“We do know how history writes this. We know that everyone who defends Donald Trump right now will be exposed. We know Mike Pence will be exposed for what he is. We know that Barr will be exposed for what he is. We know that all of these characters, Rudy Giuliani, will be exposed for what he is,” Scarborough said. “History, it will be bleak, and their families, their children—their grandchildren—everyone who has their last name will carry that around with them.”

"Loyalty only goes one way with Donald Trump, and that's what I find so remarkable here—that all of these people who are going to be called out, I promise you," he continued.