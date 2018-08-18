MSNBC Analyst: Trump Fans Would Be Okay With Trump Killing Their Grandparents (VIDEO)

When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro — and apparently join MSNBC.

One of the left-leaning network’s political analysts just made a very bizarre declaration about conservatives, and it reveals a lot about how liberals in the media view the American people.

During a Thursday discussion, MSNBC commentator John Heilemann announced that he was “virtually certain” millions of Republicans “would be okay for Donald Trump to dissolve their own grandparents,” if asked the question in a poll.

That off-the-wall analogy came after the panel discussed a poll showing that 4 in 10 Republicans support the president having authority to shut down media outlets that engage in bad behavior. – READ MORE

But, according to a segment on MSNBC, Avenatti is a legitimate front-runner.

“You look at the field of Democrats right now, and Avenatti’s the one who stands out. He’s the one who’s not a politician,” said Philip Rucker, The Washington Post’s White House bureau chief.

“If he gives the base what they’re looking for and shows he can go toe-to-toe with Trump, he’d have a chance.”

“If they decide they value a fighter most, people would be foolish to underestimate Michael Avenatti,” said Nicole Wallace, host of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“I have always said they need a fighter,” political science professor Jason Johnson, an MSNBC contributor, said. “You need someone who is not going to take the high road because the high road doesn’t work with (Donald Trump).” – READ MORE