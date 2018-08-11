MSNBC Analyst Says Trump’s GOP Should ‘Burn to the Ground’

Reckless And Provocative Words Are Issued By This Former Republican — Who’s Now All-in With The Progressive Mantras

For liberals, incendiary rhetoric often goes against the “Kumbayah” vibe they like to project.

On Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former John McCain presidential campaign chief strategist Steve Schmidt said that for “new growth of a conservative movement,” the Republican Party of Donald Trump must first “burn to the ground.”

Schmidt, whose Wikipedia page lists him as a specialist in “message development and strategy,” must have forgotten some of the tools in his strategist toolkit.

“It’s like a fire,” the strategist and MSNBC commentator said of the process needed to “save” to GOP.

“Fires are a part of the ecosystem, part of the natural progress. And when the forest burns, it’s purified. There can be new growth. For there to be new growth of a conservative movement, of a right-center party, the one that I joined in 1988, it needs to burn to the ground.”- READ MORE

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), the same man who said disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok deserved a Purple Heart when Strzok testified before Congress, said he was jokinglast month when he stated he wished Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) would jump off a bridge.

Audio of Cohen making the remarks while speaking to a group of pastors at a prayer breakfast was retrieved by HuffPost; it showed Cohen discussing the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Tennessee, in which Blackburn is running against former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D).

As Blackburn is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, who has publicly endorsed her, Cohen mocked her for being obsequious, asserting, “The big orange president … He’s going to come down here and he’s going to endorse Marsha Blackburn, because Marsha Blackburn, if he says, ‘Jump off the Harahan Bridge,’ she’ll jump off the Harahan Bridge. I wish he’d say that.”

As the audience laughed, Cohen added, “She will do anything he says.”- READ MORE

