MSM Won’t Report Latest Waffle House Shooting Because Robber Left Looking Like Swiss Cheese

When a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee claimed the lives of four people, the media was all over it. There was endless coverage of the shooting and its aftermath, especially since it involved an AR-15.

Just a few days earlier, however, there was another shooting at a Waffle House in New Orleans.

“Around 10:19 p.m. Thursday, Ernest Thomas and another man with semiautomatic handguns entered the Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue,” the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported April 21.

“The other man jumped the counter and demanded money from the cashier, while also taking $8 from a costumer, according to an NOPD release Friday afternoon.”

A customer armed with his personal firearm drew his weapon as the other robber approached him, causing the unidentified robber to flee, according to police.

Thomas wasn’t quite as smart. He thought the best way to solve this problem was to point his gun at the customer.

“The customer fired several shots at Thomas, who then ran out of the Waffle House and fled in a white Chrysler with the other robber,” the Times-Picayune reported. “The customer later told police that he believed he had struck Thomas.”

And, indeed, police caught up with Thomas at the hospital, where he was being treated for several gunshot wounds. – READ MORE

