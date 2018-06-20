True Pundit

MSM Whips Maniacs Into Frenzy: Feds’ Manhunt On For Man Who Threatened to Kill Trump & GOP Officials

Posted on
U.S. Marshals are searching for a Central Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Trump and other officials.

WNEP reports that Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Christy reportedly posted a social media post threatening to “put a bullet in the head of President Trump.”

The post has since been deleted.

Christy also posted about GOP Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

