MSM Whips Maniacs Into Frenzy: Feds’ Manhunt On For Man Who Threatened to Kill Trump & GOP Officials

U.S. Marshals are searching for a Central Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Trump and other officials.

WNEP reports that Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

US Marshals are searching for Shawn, 26, Christy of McAdoo. He’s accused of threatening government officials, including @POTUS @WNEP $5,000 reward for info leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ln0dhsCqln — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) June 20, 2018

Christy reportedly posted a social media post threatening to “put a bullet in the head of President Trump.”

The post has since been deleted.

Christy also posted about GOP Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1