MSM News Queen Katie Couric Plays Stupid About Matt Lauer’s Sexual Abuse

Katie Couric is opening up about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer in a new interview.

Couric, who co-hosted the Today Show with Lauer for over a decade, spoke to People Magazine and said, “The whole thing has been very painful for me. The accounts I’ve read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it’s completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment.

““I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left. I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew. Matt was a kind and generous colleague who treated me with respect. In fact, a joke I once made on late-night television was just that, because it was completely contrary to our brother-sister relationship.”

READ MORE:

Matt Lauer creepily tells to Katie Couric … “Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view” — and it happened on set, while cameras were rolling.

This all went down in October 2006, and it’s a little bizarre how it got out to the public. The show had gone to commercial, but in at least one city, the local affiliate stayed on NBC’s in-studio feed. Matt was seen sitting on the couch as Katie got mic’d up.

As she leaned over in front of him to grab scripts, you clearly hear Lauer say, “Pretty sweater. Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”

