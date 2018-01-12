MSM HOAX: Trump Lawyer, former porn star deny ‘hush money’ claims

A personal lawyer for President Trump and a former porn star both denied a late Friday report claiming the adult-film actress was paid in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged the payment of $130,000 to Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in October 2016. This reportedly was after she and her lawyer negotiated a nondisclosure agreement to prevent her from publicly discussing the supposed sexual encounter with the billionaire businessman.

But Cohen vehemently denied the claim.

“These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011,” Cohen said in a statement to Fox News. “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms.Daniels.”

In a letter, obtained and reviewed by Fox News, Clifford also denied all allegations.

“I recently became aware that certain news outlets are alleging that I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false,” Clifford said in a letter signed by “Stormy Daniels.” “My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more.”

