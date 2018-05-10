MSM Defends “Dying” McCain After Harmless White House Barb; McCain’s Deathbed Soliloquy Worst Rated Drama in D.C.

The Hill has a big scoop that someone in the White House may have slighted “dying” John McCain during a staff meeting.

We’re thinking the Beltway crusaders at The Hill fail to understand that millions of Americans are quite tired of John McCain’s deathbed drama which has become another patented #McCainToo sideshow as predictable as his vanishing act from the beltway itself.

McCain has stoked his own bonfire of hatred here, criticising President Trump in recent statements and in his upcoming memoir. Any criticism he gets in return he certainly has earned.

If the man wanted to die with the little dignity he had left, he would do so quietly without lashing out at his political opponents. Until he does that, attacks on McCain seem fair game.

Deathbed or not. Any journo who doesn’t like it can hide in their safe space until it’s over.

Outrage from The Hill:

A White House official mocked Sen. John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis at an internal meeting on Thursday, a day after the Arizona Republican announced his opposition to President Trump’s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel.

Special assistant Kelly Sadler made the derisive comments during a closed-door White House meeting of about two-dozen communications staffers on Thursday morning.

“It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway,” Sadler said, according to a source familiar with the remarks at the meeting.

The White House did not deny the account of Sadler’s remarks, which came amid a discussion of Haspel’s nomination and McCain’s opposition to it.

“We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time,” the White House said in a statement to The Hill.

Sadler did not respond to a request for comment and the White House did not make her available to The Hill.

The Thursday morning meeting was led by deputy press secretary Raj Shah. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was not present. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway showed up to the meeting after the remark was made, according to the first source.

A source who heard Sadler’s remarks could not confirm her exact wording, but agreed that Sadler made comments along the lines described by the first source.

Both sources said they believed the comment was intended as a joke, but that it did not go over well with others at the meeting.

Snowflakes in May.

