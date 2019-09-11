‘Ms. Monopoly’ Corrects Original Board Game’s ‘Gender Wage Gap’ By Paying Females More

Feminists looking to close the gender wage gap in classic board games rejoice: a new version of Monopoly will pay women $40 more for passing “Go,” in an effort to make up for the financial oppression women suffer in the workplace.

CNN reports that “Ms. Monopoly,” unveiled this week, will celebrate “women’s empowerment” by reconfiguring the classic Monopoly board to be more “female-friendly,” including bumping the pay of female players who make it all the way around the board’s list of properties by rewarding them with extra pay. The theory is that women make only around $.70 for every dollar men make in the real world, so Monopoly will give them an advantage.

“Unlike the classic game, women will collect 240 Monopoly bucks when they pass ‘go,’ while male players will collect the usual 200. The idea is to create a game where women make more than men, the first game to do so, according to Hasbro,” CNN reports.

It’s “a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” the company said in a statement emailed to major news organizations. – READ MORE