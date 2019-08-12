MS-13 Murdered A California High School Student. The School Kept It Quiet For Nearly Two Years.

Brayan Andino, 16, was murdered by MS-13 gang members after he was lured to Lake Balboa in Los Angeles, California, back in October 2017. Two female gang associates, who were also students, had gained Andino’s trust, which is why he went with them to the lake. The two were part of the Fulton clique, a faction within MS-13. When Andino arrived at the lake, other members of the gang beat him to death. They then dismembered his body, cut his heart out, and threw him into a canyon, where he was later found.

School administrators said nothing after Andino disappeared in October 2017. They said nothing when his body was found two months later. They said nothing about his funeral and didn’t even offer condolences.

The Los Angeles Times reported at the end of July that Panorama High School — where Andino was a student — declined to let parents, students, and teachers know about the dangers of the gang. The school reportedly claimed that MS-13 had little presence on the campus and had never committed violence on the campus, and therefore other students weren’t in danger.

The Times, however, reported another MS-13-related incident occurred "at the edge" of the campus just one month before Andino's murder.