MS-13 Members Get Chilling 4-Word Order: ‘Take Out a Cop’

According to the New York Post, it obtained a memo that has been circulated among the New York Police Department which has prompted all officers to be placed on high alert for attempts by the gang to “take out a cop” as a way to make a “statement.”

The memo contained information supplied by a “credible” informant to the NYPD by a suspect believed to be a member of the notorious gang that has a major presence in parts of New York City.

“The police have been making too many arrests and it’s time to take the streets back and take out (shoot) a cop like we do in El Salvador,” the suspect is alleged to have said, according to the informant.

In particular, MS-13 would like to “take out” a cop in Hempstead, a town on Long Island that is something of an MS-13 “stronghold,” and the order to take out a cop is a standing one that applies to any member of the gang.

The NYPD memo warned, “It is imperative for members of the service to take these threats seriously and adapt their work habits and lifestyles accordingly.” – READ MORE

