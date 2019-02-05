MS-13 Member Taken Into Custody Over ‘Gang-Related’ NYC Subway Murder

An MS-13 gang member suspected of shooting and killing a man at a New York City subway station Sunday afternoon was taken into custody Monday.

A cellphone video that has gone viral shows a man getting beaten on a New York City subway platform. Gun shots are later heard in the video posted by Twitter user Bidur Bista.

WATCH (Warning, graphic content):

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email the victim was identified as 20-year-old Abel Mosso, who was an 18th Street gang member. Mosso was shot in the face multiple times.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said the scuffle started on a subway train headed to Manhattan and continued on a train platform, according to ABC7 on Monday.

“There is what you see in the widely circulated viral video,” Shea said, ABC7 reported. “A gun appears and we have an individual shot. We believe approximately five or six shots are fired during this incident striking the victim multiple times in the face.”

Shea added the alleged shooter is an MS-13 member who has been previously arrested and was part of a “criminal group gang case” in the city, according to ABC7.

“This incident is beyond horrifying,” Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) spokesman Max Young said, Fox News reported. “While our system and the city are safer than ever before, we have zero tolerance for any violence on our subways and buses, and the safety of our customers and employees will always be our number one priority.”

NYPD told TheDCNF it has received a number of tips, but does not have any “gun or shell casings recovered.” The person in custody has “yet to be charged.”

MS-13 members, who are primarily from El Salvador, and 18th Street members are enemies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation