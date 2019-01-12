MS-13 gang members arrested for attack on Long Island

Two Long Island teenagers who were arrested in the stabbing of a high school student are in the country illegally but were released from ICE custody by federal judges, according to authorities.

Ramon Arevalo Lopez, 19, of Huntington Station; Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 20, of Huntington Station; and Oscar Canales Molina, 17, of Huntington Station, are facing felony assault charges in connection with the incident.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, a group of teenagers were in the Burger King located at 837 New York Ave. in Huntington Station, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

The gang members starting staring them in “a menacing way” so they decided to leave the restaurant. The thugs followed them out and started attacking them with baseball bats and knives.

"What we know about MS-13 is that they use violence to – in their minds – ensure that they are given respect," District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said. "Certainly this type of incident fits within the modus operandi of MS-13, which is essentially random and seemingly senseless acts of violence."