MS-13 Gang Members Arrested After Allegedly Robbing NY Cab Driver

Police arrested two self-admitted MS-13 gang members who allegedly robbed a New York City cab driver at gunpoint.

Following the armed robbery of a cab driver in Long Island, New York, police arrested 27-year-old Jeremy Jones and 20-year-old Jose Molina at a train station, WABC reported on Saturday.

Police say the two men got into a cab near the Babylon Long Island Rail station, according to a Newsday report. After asking to be taken to the Farmingdale train station, the gang members allegedly pulled a gun and demanded money and jewelry from the driver.

Following the robbery, the two self-described MS-13 gang members fled the scene and jumped on a train at the Copiague station. Officers caught up with the duo and placed them in custody. – READ MORE

A female MS-13 gang member told her victim she would see you in hell before stabbing her 15-year-old victim 13 times. The now-convicted killer confessed to police that she killed the victim in revenge for the girl sleeping with her boyfriend.

Venus Romero Iraheta pleaded guilty this week in a Virginia court on charges of first-degree murder, abduction, and criminal street gang participation, Fox 26 reported. Even though the killer was 17 at the time of the murder, the state tried her as an adult. She faces a maximum penalty of life in prison plus 20 years

Police arrested the young woman who was brought to the U.S. illegally more than 10 years ago along with nine other MS-13 gang members in connection with the brutal murder of Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, Breitbart Texas reported in May 2017.

Iraheta blamed Reyes Rivas for the death of her boyfriend, 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas. Police later found his body on the banks of the Potomac River. – READ MORE