MS-13 gang member, in US illegally, pleads guilty in brutal quadruple killing

An illegal immigrant and member of the MS-13 gang faces a life sentence after pleading guilty Monday to taking part in the vicious massacre of four young men on New York’s Long Island, in a case that was highlighted by President Trump.

Josue Portillo, 17, but charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering charges and for his participation in the April 2017 murders of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez Banegas, Jefferson Villalobos and Jorge Tigre in the woods behind a Central Islip, N.Y., soccer field, prosecutors claim. He’s now facing up to life in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10.

The case was emphasized by President Trump in May at an event on Long Island, the epicenter of MS-13 gang killings in the country, to push for tighter immigration controls, which included the families of the three of the four slain men, the New York Timesreported.

Portillo admitted that he planned the murders with other members of the notorious gang, whose motto is “Kill, rape, control.” They believed the four men were rival gang members. The victims were then lured to the woods and attacked with machetes, knives and clubs.

“The Eastern District, together with our partners on the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, will never tire nor relent in our efforts to dismantle MS-13 and bring to justice their members who have no respect for human life,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. – READ MORE

Vox and ProPublica are taking heat for producing a video downplaying the threat posed by MS-13 and describing the gang as a strictly “American problem.”

The ruthless gang has been in the headlines for years, but has become somewhat of a political football as President Trump makes them the face of the illegal immigration problem.

The video by Vox and ProPublica openly challenges Trump for using the gang as justification for tougher border policies. But conservative critics are accusing the reporters of going over the line, and acting as apologists for MS-13.

“The left is so committed to being anti-Trump that they are willing to play the role of Baghdad Bob for one of the most vicious gangs in America. If you find yourself doing pro-bono PR work for rapists and murderers you might want to rethink your entire life,” conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News.

The video, “Why the street gang MS-13 is an American problem,” acknowledges the gang has committed terrible crimes but goes on to downplay the threat.

It portrays MS-13 members as otherwise regular teens who take selfies and stresses that the gang was formed by immigrants from El Salvador in Los Angeles, claiming this renders it an American issue. – READ MORE