‘MR. ZUCKERMAN’: Dem Rep calls Facebook CEO by wrong name (VIDEO)
“Mr. Zuckerman”
— Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) April 11, 2018
During the House committee hearing over Facebook’s handling of private data, Democratic New York Rep. Yvette Clarke called Mark Zuckerberg by the wrong name.
As it was her turn to question the Facebook CEO, Clark said, “Thank you for coming before us, Mr. Zuckerman, today.” – READ MORE
The American Mirror