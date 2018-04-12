True Pundit

Politics TV

‘MR. ZUCKERMAN’: Dem Rep calls Facebook CEO by wrong name (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

And these people think they know what’s best for us…

During the House committee hearing over Facebook’s handling of private data, Democratic New York Rep. Yvette Clarke called Mark Zuckerberg by the wrong name.

As it was her turn to question the Facebook CEO, Clark said, “Thank you for coming before us, Mr. Zuckerman, today.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'MR. ZUCKERMAN': Dem Rep calls Facebook CEO by wrong name! - The American Mirror
'MR. ZUCKERMAN': Dem Rep calls Facebook CEO by wrong name! - The American Mirror

And these people think they know what’s best for us… During the House committee hearing over Facebook’s handling of private data, Democratic New York Rep. Yvette Clarke called Mark Zuckerberg by the wrong name. As it was her turn to question the Facebook CEO, Clark said, “Thank you for coming before us, Mr. Zuckerman, today.”…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: