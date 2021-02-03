Mother of teen who committed suicide ‘because of COVID isolation’ sues Illinois governor

An Illinois mother of a teenager who killed himself during the coronavirus pandemic is suing Gov. JB Pritzker over COVID-19 restrictions, telling “The Faulkner Focus” on Thursday, “My son died because of COVID isolation.”

Lisa Mara Moore’s son Trevor Till, who was hoping to go to the state championships for pole vaulting in his senior year of high school but couldn’t because of coronavirus restrictions, committed suicide in October. Moore said she believes “100 percent” that the lockdown “changed Trevor from who he was to the person that did this.”

Moore joined the parents of three other student-athletes who are suing Pritzker over his decision to cancel the winter high school sports season, claiming their children suffered severe emotional and physical harm because of the restrictions, The Chicago Sun Times reported.

The newspaper noted that the suit claims that Pritzker’s cancellation ‘‘is an unconstitutional violation of the Plaintiffs’ right to equal protection under the Constitution of the State of Illinois.’’

Moore, the lead plaintiff, told host Harris Faulkner on Thursday that her son “was an all-around awesome boy,” who did well in school, was an Illinois state scholar, and also participated on the speech team and the cross country team at Seneca High School.

The Seneca Community lost an amazing young man. Recent grad Trevor Till was a kind young man with so many talents. Trevor was a great competitor that had a tremendous work ethic. He will be greatly missed. Keep his family and the SHS community in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/MBgn1Ai5Sy — Seneca Irish T&F (@IrishtrackF) October 23, 2020

The lawsuit reportedly said that ‘‘Trevor was devastated that he didn’t have his senior year track and pole vaulting season” and that ‘‘the final blow was when winter sports were canceled. Trevor committed suicide on October 21, 2020, a proximate cause of which was Governor Pritzker’s restrictions on high school sports programs.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --