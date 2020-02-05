EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Murdered Federal Border Agent: Son Feared for His Life, Hid Private Journal Detailing DOJ & Eric Holder’s Illegal Fast and Furious Gun-Running Scheme

In a disturbing and shocking interview, the mother of Brian Terry, the federal border agent murdered by the DOJ & Eric Holder’s illegal Fast and Furious Mexican gun-running scheme, said her son feared for his life before his murder and knew the government was engaged in a wayward scheme.

On the Thomas Paine Podcast, Josephine Terry detailed many shocking revelations surrounding her son’s murder. Terry, a U.S. Border patrol Agent was gunned down by Mexican cartel members with one gun of thousands supplied by the Justice Department to Mexican criminals as part of the DOJ’s deadly and illegal Fast & Furious scheme. Terry’s mother said her son detailed parts of the scheme in a private journal that the FBI did not find when it raided his house after his murder.

“There are so many troubling and disturbing things in this interview that the public has never heard before,” said True Pundit’s Thomas Paine. “You have to wonder why no one in the Justice Department is in federal prison. And it was shocking to learn that Brian Terry not only feared for his life, but tipped off his superiors that something very wrong was going on at the border before his murder.

“Why hasn’t the mainstream or right-wing media reported on this on a large scale? It should be all over the news. They’re afraid to tell the truth.” (Listen below)

Warning: The podcast uses some explicit language

