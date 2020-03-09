Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Son: He’s Refusing To Step Up And Follow Court Orders

Hunter Biden should be held in contempt for continuing to defy a court order to turn over his financial information, flaunting his lack of “respect” for the legal process and undermining the interests of the child he has previously refused to support or even acknowledge, according to a blistering new filing from the mother of Biden’s child in an ongoing paternity case.

The motion comes as Joe Biden has surged to front-runner status in the Democrats’ presidential primary amid new questions over whether his son may have corruptly benefited from his father’s position as vice president. The case threatens to surface new information about the younger Biden’s overseas dealings in Ukraine, China and elsewhere during the Obama administration — and his father’s apparent knowledge of those arrangements.

“After months of hiding, one has to wonder if the reason Hunter Biden continues to defy the court is because there are financial documents that could shed light on his father’s massive conflicts of interest as vice president,” Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Steve Guest told Fox News on Sunday.

The filing from 28-year-old Lunden Alexis Roberts’ legal team wastes little time in charging that Hunter Biden “continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support.” It argues that the court “should take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law.”

Specifically, Biden has not turned over information concerning his address, financial institutions he or his businesses use, a list of all the companies he “currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated,” or a list of “all sources of income for the past five years.” – READ MORE

